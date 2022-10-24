Five-time ICC Umpire Of The Year Simon Taufel Debunks Pakistan's Dead-ball Theory

India and Pakistan locked horns against each other in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets to win the nail-biting thriller. During the final over of the game, Mohammad Nawaz bowled a waist-high delivery to Virat Kohli, who smashed it for a six over the deep square leg boundary. It was called a no-ball by the on-field umpires. Nawaz bowled a wide delivery on the next ball, which should have been a free hit, meaning the no-ball remained.

Simon Taufel debunks Pakistan's ill-founded claims

Nawaz then clean-bowled Kohli off a free hit on his next delivery. The ball hit the stumps and went straight to the third man. Kohli and Dinesh Karthik sneaked three runs off the delivery. However, a section of Pakistani fans, including some of their players on the ground, felt that the three runs taken by Kohli and Karthik should not count because the ball hit his stumps. Former Australian umpire Simon Taufel has now explained why the three byes that India scored were accepted by the on-field umpires as legitimate runs.

"The ICC Playing condition is below. The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," Taufel wrote on LinkedIn, where he also shared a screengrab of ICC's Playing condition.

India vs Pakistan

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Batting first, Pakistan lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Arshdeep Singh bowled beautifully to pick the wickets of Pakistan's openers. Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad then forged a crucial partnership to help Pakistan reach a respectable total of 159/8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya were the picks of the bowlers from the Indian side as they registered a three-wicket haul each. Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped a wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Pakistan's Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf struck early to put India under pressure. India were reeling at 31-4 at one stage in the game. However, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then forged a much-needed partnership to rescue India from a turbulent start. The duo scored 113 off 78 balls between them before Hardik was dismissed for 40 off 37 balls. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls to help India finish the chase. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: Twitter

