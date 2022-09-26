Former Captain Names 3 Players Who Have To Perform Well For India To Win T20 World Cup

Former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra recently named three players, who according to her, will have to perform well in order for India to lift the trophy at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Chopra picked Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli as three players, who she thinks, will need to do well for India to win the World Cup. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also got a special mention in Chopra's list as she said that all these players bring different kinds of skill sets to the table and the team will need them to come out of difficult situations.

3 players important for Team India's success at T20 World Cup

"We have already seen that the shortest format of the game is anybody's game. We saw that recently during the Asia Cup. India is a very good team. But to say that India has a great chance is saying that other teams do not, which is unfair to say I think. We want India to win every trophy, but it cannot happen easily. If it clean sweeps South Africa, it does not really matter because when you are in a different country-, participating in an ICC event, it is a different ball game. Every game is going to be competitive and contested," Chopra said.

"As a cricketer, we are supposed to be in form, score runs, take wickets and field well. It is our job as a player. Only if one is in form, then only he/she can survive in a playing eleven, otherwise, they have no business being there. For KL, Rohit and VK to be picked in a playing eleven, it is required that they are in best of their form," she added.

"If you saw the Asia Cup, there is place and importance for each type of player, be it KL, Rohit, Pandya or Virat. You will need different kinds of batters to make sure that your team comes out of a certain situation. Virat or any of these stars brings an added smile to our faces by performing. I am a big fan of Virat and Rohit and them doing well and succeeding. But that does not mean that I am not a fan of Hardik. I hope they continue to deliver goods and win matches," she concluded.

Virat, Rohit & Rahul in Asia Cup

While Virat looked in great touch at the recently-concluded Asia Cup, Rahul and Rohit weren't at their best throughout the competition. Virat finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 276 runs in five matches, in which he scored at an average of 92.00 and with a strike rate of 147.59. Virat made two half-centuries and one century in the five innings that he played with his highest score being 122 not out.

Rohit and Rahul, on the other hand, scored 133 and 132 runs in four and five innings, respectively. Both batters scored one half-century each in the competition. While Rohit scored at a scintillating strike rate of 151.13, Rahul looked rusty having come from an injury as he scored with a strike rate of just 122.22. Rohit and Rahul are expected to open the batting for India at the T20 World Cup with Virat coming in at No. 3.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

