Teams are well underway in preparing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which is set to begin on October 16th-November 13th. India will have to face the likes of Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group B of the Super 12 stage of the tournament. With the likes of Asia Cup winners, Sri Lanka and two-time ICC Men’s T20 World champions West Indies being the favourites to qualify for the group stages, there is a strong possibility that one of them will be joining Group B of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. India will have to be weary of their opposition’s performances and will have to tactfully prepare against each team differently in order to ‘End the Wait’ and bring the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup back home.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, former ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winners Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan spoke on how India would approach the match against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Gambhir on how India's approach must be in the World Cup

Gautam Gambhir spoke on how India’s approach must be in facing every opposition in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he said, “Just like any other game, just like against Pakistan, South Africa or any other game. No team can be taken lightly especially in a format like T20, because in a T20, the shorter the format, any team can upset anyone.”

Gambhir also spoke on which qualifying team could cause India the most problem at the World Cup, “Sri Lanka, because of the kind of success they have had at the Asia Cup. The way they are playing, the way they are probably peaking at the right time. And with Chameera and Lahiru Kumara coming in, they probably got most of their places covered. They are going to be a threat and so they are going to take a lot of confidence in the T20 World Cup.”

Speaking on whether India would rather face West Indies or Sri Lanka in the group stages of the tournament, Irfan Pathan said, “If India is in top form by the time they play one of these two teams, they won’t mind any team. But look, you don’t know which West Indies side will turn up that day and they can actually take the game away from any side in the world. That’s how they play their cricket, fearlessly. But I think the quality of the Sri Lankan side is much better, as far as the spin bowling and batting is concerned. Recently, they have beaten India in the Asia Cup. So, I don’t think India will want to avoid any team, but if they want to prepare more, they will prepare more for Sri Lanka than West Indies.”

Image: PTI