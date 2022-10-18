Gautam Gambhir's Subtle Jibe At Virat Kohli: 'Score Runs That Makes Your Team Wins, Not..'

Team India is all set to face Pakistan in a blockbuster clash at the end of this week as both teams begin their campaign at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be looking to lift the trophy for the second time having won the title back in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. While the preparations for the opening match are in full swing, former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has a special piece of advice for former skipper Virat Kohli.

Gautam Gambhir calls out Virat Kohli to produce match-winning performances

Virat Kohli loves playing in Australia which is visible from the fact that he has scored 794 runs in Australia which also include eight half-centuries. Ahead of India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match, Star Sports displayed Virat Kohli's numbers in Australia. The presenter of the show asked Gautam Gambhir to share his thoughts on how Kohli should approach the tournament. The former cricketer said that Kohli should forget about scoring 50s and 100s and rather focus on getting impactful scores for India.

He said, “Run banane ke mindset se. Aur iske ilawa aur koi bhi mindset ki zarurat hi nehin hai kissi bhi ballebaaz ko. Kyunki aur kya mindset ho sakta hai? Ek ballebaaz ka kaam hai run banana. Gendbaaz ka kaam hai wicket lena. Aur run woh banana jisse aapki team jeetein. Run woh nehi banana jisse aapka bas records main jaye, yaa 50 ya 100 banaye. Aap 40 ya 30 banaye, but uss impact se banaye ki aapki team 170/180 tak pohoch paaye. Agar aap chase kar rahe hai toh uss tarike se run banaye taaki jo lower middle order hain usse aap pressure hataye”.

Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli in the pre show on Star sports.#GautamGambhir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/XEdgUVfN9G — Rahul Choudhary (@Thefunone07) October 17, 2022

He furtrher added,“Mujhe vishwas hai ki jab aap aise baare tournaments main jaatein ho na toh individual records ko ghar rakh ke jana chaiye. Agar aap Australia jaa rahein ho toh India pack karke jana chahiye kyunki individual records ka iss tournament me koi value nehi hai. World Cup jeetne ki value hai. Agar team jeetti hai toh woh aapki legacy hai. Aap 500 run banaye and qualify na karein toh woh sirf aapke record main aata hai, baaki criticism jab puri team ko milti hain toh aapko bhi milta hai.”

Virat Kohli to be Team India's X-Factor during T20 World Cup

After struggling for form for over a year, Kohli managed to find his groove during the Asia Cup 2022 and has not looked back since then. He will be one of the X-Factors for Team India during the T20 World Cup. Currently, the former skipper is the third-highest run-getter for Team India in the current season with a total of 485 runs in 14 T20I games so far.In the first T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia, Kohli could manage only 19 runs from 13 balls and will look to improve on his performance in the second warm-up match against New Zealand.