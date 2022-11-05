'Hallmark Of Rohit Sharma': Zaheer Reveals What Makes India Captain Stand Out From Rest

The Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will conclude on Sunday with the India vs Zimbabwe match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India currently lead the Group 2 points table in the Super 12 stage with three wins and a defeat in four group games. Ahead of India’s final group match on Sunday, former Team India cricketer Zaheer Khan has highlighted the biggest hallmark of India captain Rohit Sharma.

As revealed on Twitter by Star Sports India, Zaheer said, “Being cool under pressure has been the hallmark of Rohit Sharma”. Sharing the tweet, the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, Star Sports India said, “Captain @ImRo45 takes in all the pressure and hits it away for a six! Just like @ImZaheer, #BelieveInBlue and cheer for India in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022: #INDvZIM | Sunday, 1 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar”.

India’s campaign so far in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

India were off to a flying start in the ongoing tournament in Australia after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in the Super 12 opener. India won by 56 runs in the second game against Netherlands, where Rohit contributed with a 39-ball 53. After losing to South Africa in their third match, India bounced back with a thrilling five-run win against Bangladesh.

Who is the biggest asset for Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cup 2022?

Meanwhile, one of the biggest positives in the T20 World Cup 2022 for Rohit is the performance of former skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli has certainly made the job easier for his team with contributions of three unbeaten 50+ knocks so far after playing four games. The 34-year-old currently leads the T20 WC 2022 run-scoring charts with a total of 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00, which includes the highest knock of 82* off 53.

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.