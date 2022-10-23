Hardik Pandya's Uber-cool Reaction After Dismissing Pakistan's Haider Ali Is Going Viral

Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya’s reaction after dismissing Pakistan’s Haider Ali in the 14th over of the T20 World Cup match is currently going viral on social media. Opening their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. Meanwhile, Pandya returned with the figures of 3/30 in 4 overs in the first innings of the game.

In the 14th over of the match, Pandya delivered a length ball around the middle, while Haider Ali gifted his wicket by going across the line and lofting it up the air. Suryakumar Yadav completed the catch at deep mid-wicket, as India reduced Pakistan to 98/5 in 14 overs. Pakistan finished the innings at 159/8 in 20 overs.

Watch: Hardik Pandya reacts after dismissing Haider Ali in T20 World Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya trends on social media

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Team India's schedule at T20 World Cup 2022

Team India faces Pakistan in their first Super 12 game. India and Pakistan are placed in the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage alongside Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. India will face Netherlands on October 27 in their next game, before facing South Africa and Bangladesh on October 30 and November 2. The Men in Blue will face New Zealand in their last Super 12 match on Zimbabwe. The knockout stage is scheduled to begin on November 9, followed by the final on November 13.