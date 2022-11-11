Here Are The Final 9 Nominees For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Player Of The Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official website on Friday and revealed the names of nine cricketers who have been nominated for the Player of the Tournament award at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 9-member shortlist includes two players from Team India, three players from England, two players from Pakistan and one player each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, fans will now be able to vote for the winner on ICC’s website.

“Nine exceptional performers have been nominated for the Player of the Tournament shortlist, with all of them impressing and winning matches for their sides. Players from England and Pakistan dominate the shortlist, with three nominees from the Three Lions while two make the cut from the Men in Green. Two players from India and one each from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka also make the list of nominees, with the fans getting the chance to vote and decide the winner,” ICC said in the statement while announcing the nominees.

Full list of nominees for Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup 2022

Here’s a look at the 9-member shortlist for the Player of the Tournament for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.