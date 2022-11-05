Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai: Live Streaming, Playing XI For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

Mumbai is set to take on Himachal Pradesh in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be played on Saturday, November 05 at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm IST. Here's a look at Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai live streaming details and when and where to watch the MUM vs HP live streaming.

When is the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final?

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final is taking place on Saturday, November 05 at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Where is the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai SMAT 2022 taking place?

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final is taking place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai SMAT 2022 final start?

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final starts at 4:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai SMAT 2022final?

the Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final can be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on TV?

The Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final will be aired on Star Sports network.

What is the playing XI in Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final?

Himachal Pradesh Playing XI: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Sidharth Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aman Hakim Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi

Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai's road to SMAT 2022 final

Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai Squads:

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Abhimanyu Rana, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan(c), Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Gurvinder Singh, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Parikshit Valsangkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Pruthvipal Solanki, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore