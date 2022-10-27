How Are The 'underdogs' Turning The Tide To Subdue Former Champions In T20 World Cup 2022?

Match No. 20 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between neighbors Ireland and England concluded with a five-run win (DLS method) for Ireland. After Ireland was bowled out on the score of 157 runs in the first innings, England had to chase 111 runs in 14.3 overs to achieve victory. However, England being reduced to 105/5 resulted in another surprising win for a team that entered the tournament as underdogs and beat a former T20 World Cup champion team.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies were defeated by Scotland and Ireland. This led to the 2012 and 2016 champions being ruled out of the race for the Super 12 stage, as Zimbabwe and Ireland advanced from the Group B of the first round. This suggests the fact that teams entering the World Cup as underdogs have a fair chance of winning against top teams in the 2022 edition if everything goes according to plan.

Ireland defeated No. 2 ranked team in men’s T20I team rankings

Coming back to the Ireland vs England match, England are the no. 2 ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with 269 points. On the other hand, Ireland find themselves at the 12th spot in the rankings list with 191 points. West Indies were the no. 7th ranked team in the ICC T20I rankings, while Scotland are ranked 15th.

India to face Group 2 underdogs Netherlands today

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is one of the firm favorites to make it to the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. India is the No. 1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, and has earned a big win over Pakistan, who are placed 4th in the rankings. However, India will face the Netherlands in the second Super 12 game on October 27, who are one of the underdogs in Group 2.

India to face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their last two Super 12 games

India will then face No. 3 ranked team South Africa on October 30. The Men In Blue will face Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in their last two league stage games on November 2 and 6, respectively. Bangladesh currently ranks 9th in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, while Zimbabwe find themselves placed at 11th.