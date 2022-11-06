How Did India Reach T20 World Cup Semis Even Before Taking The Field Against Zimbabwe?

The qualification scenario for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage became clear on Sunday morning after the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs at the Adelaide Oval. The loss virtually knocked South Africa out of contention for the semis, which proved to be welcome news for the Indian squad in Australia. Interestingly, the Rohit Sharma-led side qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-final, even before taking the field on Sunday for their final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe.

The day kicked off with South Africa sitting second in the points table with five points, while India led the Group 2 standings with six points to their credit. Pakistan and Bangladesh are placed 3rd and 4th respectively, ahead of their clash on Sunday. The Netherlands ensured South Africa finish their Super 12 campaign with five points from five matches, whereas India is on six points ahead of their match against Zimbabwe.

Winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh to join India semis from Group 2

South Africa was the only team who could have surpassed India's points tally in the Super 12 stage. As Pakistan and Bangladesh are levelled on points, whoever wins the match between them will come in level on points with India’s current tally. The winner will be the only other team to earn six points after India and will qualify for the knockout stage along with the Men in Blue from Group 2.

Here’s a look at the T20 WC Super 12 standings after Netherlands defeat South Africa

Position Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1 India 4 3 1 +0.730 6 2 South Africa 5 2 2 +0.874 5 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 +1.117 4 4 Netherlands 5 2 3 -0.849 4 5 Bangladesh 4 2 2 -1.276 4 6 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 -0.313 3

What's next for Team India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022?

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will now lead Team India against Zimbabwe to gain maximum momentum before heading into the final. Earlier on Saturday night, England joined New Zealand to become the second team to earn qualification for the semi-final from Group 1. New Zealand, England and Australia were leveled on seven points each, but New Zealand and England were ahead in terms of NRR.