How George Dockrell Played T20 WC Despite Being Covid Positive? What Do ICC Rules Say?

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia reported the first case of COVID-19 in the middle of the tournament. Ireland all-rounder Geroge Dockrell has been identified as 'potentially positive' for the virus before the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Super 12 match. However, the cricketer managed to play against Sri Lanka and scored 14 off 16 balls.

T20 WC 2022: Why was George Dockrell allowed to play despite COVID-19 Symptoms?

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Biosafety Advisory Group (BSAG) will be the final arbiter as to the Covid status of any player and his consequential availability to participate in a match according to ICC's playing conditions. The official statement on T20 World Cup says that a positive test report does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup 2022 matches or training with his teammate under the current regulations, though he must travel separately to the squad on match and training days.

Dockrell’s symptoms are mild, however, team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval. The ICC Chief Medical Officer, opposition team, and stadium staff have been informed of the situation.

Cricket Ireland issues statement on George Dockrell

Cricket Ireland issues a statement in which it said that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID-19 and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19. The statement further read, "Dockrell’s symptoms are very mild, however, team medical staff will manage his movements and interactions in line with tournament and current government protocols. A positive COVID test does not impede Dockrell’s ability to play or train, but to keep the rest of the squad as safe as possible, he will travel separately to the squad on match and training days."

COVID UPDATE



Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19.



Read more: https://t.co/V9ZbTAc1hu#BackingGreen — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 23, 2022

Coming to Sri Lanka vs Ireland's T20 WC 2022 match, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and chose to bat first. A brilliant bowling effort from Sri Lanka bowlers saw Ireland only manage to score 128/8 in 20 overs. Leaving Harry Tector and Paul Stirling no other Irish batsmen were able to take on Lanka bowlers. Tector scored 45 off 42 balls, while Stirling scored 34 off 25 deliveries. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets each in their four-over quota.

Chasing 129 runs for victory, Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls. Along with Dhananjaya Silva, the duo stitched 63 runs partnership for the opening wicket. Silva was the only Lankan batsman to be dismissed as he was caught behind on 31. Following Siva's departure, Mendis then stitched another 50-plus stand with Charith Asalanka to chase down the target in 15 overs. Ireland will travel to Melbourne for their second Super 12 match against England on October 26, before facing Afghanistan on October 28.