How Many Overs Are Teams Required To Bowl If Rain Hampers Play In T20 WC Semis & Final?

The Indian cricket team has been lucky to not experience any kind of major rain interruption during their Super 12 campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. However, the India vs Bangladesh match suffered a loss of four overs due to rain, but it anyhow ended up benefitting the Men In Blue. With the league stage of the T20 World Cup almost finished, here’s a look at what would happen if it rains during the semi-final and final of T20 WC 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final and final schedule

Semi-Final 1: Sydney, 9th Nov (Reserve Day – 10 Nov)

Semi-Final 2: Adelaide, 10th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

Final: Melbourne, 13th Nov (1:30 PM IST)

What happens if it rains during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final?

In case it rains during the semi-final match, the result will be decided only after both teams play 10 innings each in both innings. If a team fails to play even 10 days, then the encounter will be played of a reserve day. It is pertinent to mention that the league stage games did not have any reserve days but the organizers have kept reserve days for the semis, keeping the cricket fans in mind.

Meanwhile, the match will be continued on the reserve day without starting again, as it will continue from the stage where the match had stopped due to rain. If 10 overs are not played by each team on the reserve day, the team having the most points on the Super 12 points table will qualify for the summit clash.

What happens if it rains during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final?

In case the T20 World Cup 2022 final gets affected due to rain and both teams are unable to play 10 overs each, the match will be continued on the reserve day. If 10 overs per side are not bowled on the reserve day due to rain, then the two finalists will be declared the joint winners by the International Cricket Council. Previously in 2002 Champions Trophy final, India and Sri Lanka were declared the joint-winners after both the matchday and reserve day was washed out.

