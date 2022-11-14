How Much Prize Money Did Each Team Earn After Completion Of T20 WC 2022? Check Full List

The 2022 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday with England emerging victorious against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Chasing a low-scoring total of 138 runs, England found themselves in a tricky position in the second innings when they were four wickets down. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes held his nerves from one end and took the English side through their second World T20 title triumph with an unbeaten 52 off 49.

Courtesy of the win, England took home a staggering USD 1.6 million as the prize money for winning the tournament. England earned a sum of USD 1.72 million/ INR 13,86,06,200, after the amount they received for winning three Super 12 games was added to their total. On the other hand, Pakistan received USD 800,000 for finishing as runner-up and for an additional USD 120,000 for winning three Super 12 games. Pakistan will go home with a total amount of USD 920000/INR 7,41,38,200.

It is pertinent to mention that ICC had allocated a sum of USD 40,000 for every Super 12 win. At the same time, the teams that lost in the semi-final would receive an additional amount of USD 400,000 each. Additionally, the teams exiting from the Super 12 stage received an amount of USD 70,000, while the teams returning from the first round, received USD 40,000 each.

Team India was the third highest-earning team in the T20 World Cup 2022

This means India earned a total of USD 560,000/INR 4,51,06,964 for finishing as the semi-finalists and winning four Super 12 games. The Men In Blue were the third highest earning team in the T20 World Cup, as no other teams won four games in the Super 12 stage. In the meantime, New Zealand received a sum of USD 5,20,000 for winning three Super 12 games and finishing as the losing side in the first semi-final.

Check full list of prize money earned by teams in the T20 World Cup 2022

Finalists-

Winner: England- USD 1.72 million/INR 13,86,06,200

Runners-up: Pakistan- USD 920000/INR 7,41,38,200

Semi-finalists-

India- USD 560,000/INR 4,51,06,964

New Zealand - USD 520,000/INR 4,19,04,200

Group 1 in the Super 12 stage-

Australia- USD 190,000/INR 1,53,11,150

Sri Lanka- USD 230,000/INR 1,85,34,550

Ireland- USD 190,000/INR 1,53,11,150

Afghanistan- USD 70,000/INR 56,40,950

Group 2 in the Super 12 stage-

South Africa- USD 150,000/INR 1,20,87,750

Netherlands- USD 230,000/INR 1,85,34,550

Bangladesh- USD 150,000/INR 1,20,87,750

Zimbabwe- USD 190,000/INR 1,53,11,150

First-round-