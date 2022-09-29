Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup after sustaining an injury ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa. According to news agency PTI, Bumrah is out with a back stress fracture and is unlikely to be available for the marquee ICC event. The right-arm pacer was part of the Indian squad for their ongoing three-match T20I series against the Proteas but was ruled out ahead of the first game on Wednesday after picking a niggle.

Massive blow for Team India as Bumrah is ruled out of T20 WC

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months. "Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Bumrah is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Bumrah did play in India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game. Bumrah recently made his comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a back injury. He was part of the three-match T20I series against Australia, where he played in two matches and picked one wicket. Bumrah did not look in his best shape during the contest as he conceded a whopping 50 runs in the third T20I without picking a single wicket.

Image: BCCI

