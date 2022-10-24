'I Would Have Taken A Bullet For You, But Not Let You Get Out': Hardik To Virat Kohli

Team India's success against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday can be credited to a fantastic half-century by Virat Kohli. The former Team India skipper not only anchored the run chase but also ensured he stays till the end to take the team to victory. Besides Kohli, there was another player who had a major role to play in Team India's victory. The player we are talking about is Hardik Pandya. The Indian all-rounder not played a crucial innings with the bat but also chipped in with important wickets. Pandya in a candid chat with Kohli revealed about taking bullets for him to keep him not out.

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya makes frank admission about his partnership with Virat Kohli

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched together a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket during India vs Pakistan match, which shifted the momentum of the match. In a video posted by the BCCI Hardik Pandya while speaking to Kohli said, “I would have taken a bullet for you at that point in time, but I would not have let you get out. My goal was simple, and whatever I can do to make your life easier, I’ll do it. You have done it so many times and no one is better at handling pressure than you.”

Pandya also spoke about the two sixes which Kohli hit to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf that brought down the equation of the run chase for India. Praising Kohli's towering sixes, Pandya said, “Those two shots played by Virat Kohli, just because I know how important those two shots were, if you had missed even a shot, still they were running ahead with the game,”.

He added, "I have hit a lot of sixes, but those two sixes were really really special. What it meant for both of us, we actually were so pumped. Those two shots, I told him that I have played so much cricket but I do not think anyone could have played those two shots except Mr. Kohli.”

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hails Hardik Pandya for his innings

India were struggling at 31/4 when Hardik Pandya joined Virat Kohli at the crease. The duo played the ball to its merit and stitched a valuable partnership which proved to be the game-changing partnership of the India vs Pakistan match. Kohli while praising Pandya said, "Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I'm lost for words." Not only Kohli, but even Team India skipper Rohit Sharma praised the duo for taking the team to victory.

Rohit said, "We knew we would have to bat out of our skins. Virat and Hardik are experienced guys. Staying calm and taking it as deep as possible was critical, and they did that. It's good for our confidence to get off the mark in our first game, and the way we won is more pleasing for us, the way we came back. Thanks to everyone who came out and supported us, and I will expect nothing less wherever we travel in Australia."