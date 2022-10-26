ICC Reacts After Team India Players Skip Lunch In Protest Against ‘cold Food’ In Sydney

Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has just started but the former champions are in the headlines at the moment for a controversy on the quality of food. The Men in Blue are currently in Sydney preparing for their second match against the Netherlands which will be played on Thursday. However, even before the match takes place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the quality of food being served to the players was not up to the mark.

'We are trying to figure it out': ICC

It is understood that the after-practice meal is nearly the same for all teams and Indian players are not being provided with hot food as they demanded. Left with no choice, the players were then forced to order their meal online. Clarifying their stand on the matter, a BCCI official told PTI: "It's not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel."

Australia | The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after the practice session in Sydney was cold and not good: BCCI sources https://t.co/VieFL1NNxM pic.twitter.com/QT9Mlr0XBG — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," he further added.

Reacting to claims of players being offered 'cold food', the ICC promised quick action on the matter. "Yes, the Indian team has told us about their issues with the food after practice. We are trying to figure out and the issue will be sorted," an ICC source told PTI.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle to express concerns over 'sub-par' hospitality from the western countries. He also asserted that when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards, 'India is far ahead' of the majority of those so-called developed nations.