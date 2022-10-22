'I'm Not Playing, Team Has Already Left': MS Dhoni's Epic Reply Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Legendary Team India skipper MS Dhoni has provided another example of his stellar sense of humour during a recent appearance at an event. For the first time since the inception of the T20 World Cup, Dhoni will be absent from the squad’s dressing room. Dhoni led the Men In Blue in six editions of the 20-over World Cup from 2006 to 2020 and travelled to UAE with the team as a mentor for the 2021 edition.

Meanwhile, during his appearance at the event, the iconic skipper provided a cheeky answer after the host jokingly said, “Mahi we are so close to the World Cup, if I don’t ask you a cricket question they’re (fans) going to lynch me”. MS Dhoni smiled in response and replied, “I am not playing the World Cup”. While Dhoni erupted with laughter after the answer, the crowd also joined him with applause and cheers.

The 41-year-old Dhoni further said no, as the host pointed out the flights are still on. His last stint with the Men In Blue as a mentor in the T20 World Cup 2021 turned out to be a difficult time for the team, as they exited the tournament after failing to qualify for the knockout stage. The tournament held in UAE also marked the final ICC event for Virat Kohli as the skipper of the squad, as he relinquished captaincy after the tournament.

Watch: MS Dhoni’s hilarious response to T20 World Cup question

"Iam not playing the world cup". - MS Dhoni in recent interview !! 🥺#MSDhoni © : @mahakshi4710 pic.twitter.com/3O2ZGtxVbZ — Nithish MSDian 🦁 (@thebrainofmsd) October 20, 2022

Rohit Sharma took over Team India’s captaincy after last year’s T20 World Cup

At the same time, the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE also marked the conclusion of former head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure with the team. Indian cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid took over the team’s coaching role after the tournament, and India has enjoyed success in the T20 format ever since. The T20 World Cup 2022 is also Rohit Sharma’s first big ICC tournament as a captain of the team.

India vs Pakistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday

India is placed alongside Bangladesh, Netherlands, Pakistan, South Africa, and Zimbabwe in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022’s Super 12 stage. India’s campaign will begin on October 23, Sunday with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The knockout stage is scheduled to begin on November 9, followed by the final on November 13.