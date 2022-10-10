India Spinner R Ashwin Gives Strong Response To PCB Chief Ramiz Raja's 'respect' Remark

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has responded to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja's comment on the Men in Blue giving his side more respect after tasting defeat in last year's T20 World Cup. Ashwin, who is currently in Australia for the upcoming edition of World T20, said he wasn't aware of Raja's statement, adding that it's a game of cricket and wins and losses are part of it, especially in the shortest format. Ashwin further stated that respect is something that doesn't come with victories and defeats but it comes in a way one is made.

Ashwin addresses Raja's remark

"Until you said that, I didn't know he made a statement like that. That's one way of dealing with it. But look, it's a game of cricket. Whatever political tensions and whatever stays between the teams, the rivalry is big, it means a lot to the people from both countries. But at the end of the day, whatever you may say as a cricketer and as someone who is playing the sport, you don't understand that wins and losses are part of the game, especially in this format, the margins are going to be so close," Ashwin told reporters after India's practice game against Western Australia on Monday.

"To respect an opposition is not something that comes with victories and defeats. It comes in the way you are made. We definitely respect that Pakistani side and so do they," Ashwin added.

Here's what Raja said

Ramiz Raja, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), claimed that the Indian squad has begun to respect the Pakistani team after losing to them in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He said that the current Pakistani team deserves praise for defeating a "billion-dollar side" twice in the past 12 months, something that no other Pakistani team had ever done. Prior to last year's T20 competition, Pakistan had never defeated India in a World Cup match but under Babar Azam's leadership, the Men in Green achieved the impossible.

"Skill aur talent se zyada mental match hota hain yeh. So, agar aap temperamentally strong hai and mentally focussed hai aur haar manne ko taiyar nahi hain toh chhoti team bhi badi team ko hara sakti hain. And Pakistan hamesha se underdogs rahi hain jab bhi India se muqabla hua hain, but of late, unhone hume respect dena shuru kardiya hain kyunki unke khayal me yeh tha ki Pakistan hume kabhi hara hi nahi sakta," Raja said.

"So yahi main kehta hu ki Pakistan ko credit dijiye kyunki ek billion-dollar team cricket industry ko hum harate hai. Main toh khud World Cups khela hu, humlog toh India ko nahi hara paate thai. Iss team ko credit dena chaiye kyunki limited resources, compared to India, se prepare karte hai and tagda muqabla karte hain," Raja was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The arch-rivals will kickstart their World Cup campaign on October 23 with a clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

