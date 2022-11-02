India Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: A Look At Most Iconic Battles Between The Duo In T20Is

India and Bangladesh are set to renew their rivalry in the T20I format when both teams face each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter. The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval and the winner is guaranteed to seal a semi-final berth. The Men in Blue certainly hold an advantage over Bangladesh having registered 10 wins from 11 matches.

Coming to their T20 World Cup record, India has won all three matches played so far and will look to extend its streak by winning the Adelaide encounter. Ahead of the all-important clash, we take a look at previous matches which have turned into nail-biting contests between the neighbours.

India vs Bangladesh: Reliving the duo's edge-of-the-seat encounters

India vs Bangladesh 2014 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh was hosting the tournament and fans expected the home team to do well. After successive losses, the hosts had a formidable opponent in India who had beaten Pakistan and West Indies. Batting first, Bangladesh lost three quick wickets before Anamul Haque (44 runs) and Mushfiqur Rahim (24 runs) brought the innings back on track. Mahmudullah's cameo innings of 33 from 23 balls ensured Bangladesh reached a fighting total of 138/7.

Chasing 139 runs for victory, India lost the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then put on a match-winning partnership. Rohit was dismissed for 56 runs after which Bangladesh began to make a comeback and made the contest even more exciting. With 22 needed off the last four overs, MS Dhoni eased the nerves with a four and six in the 17th over. Mashrafe Mortaza conceded just 4 runs in the 18th over to keep the equation to six runs off two overs. Dhoni hit the match-winning run in the 18th over to take India through to the semi-final.

2016 T20 World Cup

India was able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, thanks to MS Dhoni's moment of brilliance in the final ball of the match. The contest went down as one of the closest matches to have been played between the duo. India, while batting first, posted 146 runs on the board with Suresh Raina being the major contributor with the bat scoring 30 runs. Virat Kohli (24 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan (23 runs) were the other major contributors with the bat.

Bangladesh had their noses in front during the entire run-chase and was on the verge of pulling off an upset. Hardik Pandya bowled the final over of the match and was able to dismiss Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim to bring India back into the match. With 2 runs needed from the final ball, Pandya bowled a short ball outside off-stump which Shuvagata missed. Dhoni, who had just one glove in his hand, collected the ball and made a sprint towards the stumps. The former India skipper was able to dislodge the bails with Mustafizur Rahman coming up short of the crease to hand India the victory.

2018 Nidhas Trophy final

The epic final witnessed Bangladesh losing the match from the winning position once again just like they did in 2016 T20 World Cup. Dinesh Karthik was India's unlikely hero of the match. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 166/8 with Sabbir Rahman scoring 77 runs off 50 balls. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the economical bowler with three wickets for 18 runs. Chasing 167 runs for victory, opener Rohit Sharma, who was leading the team during the tournament, smashed 56 off 42 balls.

A couple of wickets saw Bangladesh make a comeback and leave India chasing 34 runs in the final two overs. Dinesh Karthik walked out to the middle and started clubbing the Bangladeshi bowlers to all corners of the ground. He scored an unbeaten knock of 29 from just 8 balls that included a last-ball six to win the match. He was adjudged as ‘Player of the Final’ and India went on to lift the Nidahas Trophy.