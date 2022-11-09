India Vs England: Could Rain Disrupt T20 World Cup Semi-final At Adelaide Oval?

After finishing on the top of their group with four wins and just one loss, Team India are all set to take on Group 1 runners-up England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest between two of the top cricketing countries, here is a look at what is the weather report and if the rain would disrupt the match at the Adelaide Oval.

Weather prediction ahead of India vs England clash

The India vs England semi-final clash is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) on Thursday, November 10. According to a report from accuweather.com, there will be no disruptions until 6:00 PM local time. However, there is a 7% chance of rain around toss time.

When the match begins at 6:30 PM local time, the chances of rain will fall down to 5%, and by 8:00 PM local time, the chances of rain will drop to 0%. Hence, if rain does interrupt the India vs England clash, then it is only likely to disrupt the game for the first hour of play.

However, in case a scenario arises when the case rain does disrupt the semi-final clash and the minimum number of overs are not bowled as a result, then India vs England match will be moved to the reserve day. According to ICC's rules, a minimum of 10 overs must be bowled per innings in a semi-final or the final to determine the result.

In case the semi-final is washed out completely, then India would progress to the finals, having won their group. The winner of the India vs England semi-final will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan qualified for the final after registering a dominating seven-wicket win against New Zealand on November 9.