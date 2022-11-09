India Vs England: Could Rain Disrupt T20 World Cup Semi-final At Adelaide Oval?

Quick links:
Image: AP
After finishing on the top of their group with four wins and just one loss, Team India are all set to take on Group 1 runners-up England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking contest between two of the top cricketing countries, here is a look at what is the weather report and if the rain would disrupt the match at the Adelaide Oval.
The India vs England semi-final clash is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) on Thursday, November 10. According to a report from accuweather.com, there will be no disruptions until 6:00 PM local time. However, there is a 7% chance of rain around toss time.
When the match begins at 6:30 PM local time, the chances of rain will fall down to 5%, and by 8:00 PM local time, the chances of rain will drop to 0%. Hence, if rain does interrupt the India vs England clash, then it is only likely to disrupt the game for the first hour of play.
However, in case a scenario arises when the case rain does disrupt the semi-final clash and the minimum number of overs are not bowled as a result, then India vs England match will be moved to the reserve day. According to ICC's rules, a minimum of 10 overs must be bowled per innings in a semi-final or the final to determine the result.
In case the semi-final is washed out completely, then India would progress to the finals, having won their group. The winner of the India vs England semi-final will face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan qualified for the final after registering a dominating seven-wicket win against New Zealand on November 9.