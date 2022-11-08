Following several exciting and nail-biting clashes in the T20 World Cup 2022 group stages over the past few weeks, it is time for the semi-finals to take place this week. After winning their group, Team India will now face Group 1 runners-up England in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 10.

The game will commence live at 1:30 PM IST, live from the iconic Adelaide Oval. Ahead of what promises to be another cracking contest between two of the top cricketing teams in the world, here is an interesting track record from the matches that have so far taken place at this venue.

T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal: Buttler wins the toss

Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first against India.

India vs England: Impact of toss at Adelaide Oval

Unlike most other venues, the team winning the toss seems to have no advantage at the Adelaide Oval. In fact, in 11 matches that have taken place at this venue, the side winning the toss has lost all of them. It will be interesting to see if a similar scenario takes place during India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash.

India vs England: Pitch report

It is expected that a used pitch will be used for the T20 World Cup semi-final instead of a new pitch.

India vs England important team news

According to PTI, Team India faced a massive injury scare on November 8 when a short ball from throw-down specialist S Raghu during the net session hit captain Rohit Sharma on his right forearm. The hitman immediately left the nets as he was in deep pain. While the extent of the injury is unknown, Indian fans will hope that it is nothing serious and Rohit is able to play against England in the semi-final.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

However, Team India is not the only side to have injury concerns as England are likely to be without star fast bowler Mark Wood. The 32-year-old has emerged as the latest injury concern for England two days after the bowler opted out of training in Adelaide. As per Sky Sports, Wood appeared to pull up during a gentle job at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday. He took no part in optional practice, which was seemingly a precautionary measure as England confirmed that he had general body stiffness.

Concerns over Wood's fitness is another potential headache for England, which is yet to make a call over the availability of left-handed batsman Dawid Malan, who tweaked his left groin while fielding during his side's previous match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

(Inputs from ANI)