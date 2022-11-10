With the first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan done and dusted, the attention turns towards the India vs England second semi-final. India enters the contest as table toppers of Group 2, while England finished second behind the New Zealand team who were knocked out by Pakistan on Wednesday.

Team India topped the table after beating Zimbabwe in their last match. The Men in Blue were ensured a place in the semi-final after the Netherlands shocked South Africa in their final match of the Super 12 stage. India finished the Super 12 stage with 8 points from five matches with a net run rate of +1.319. The team registered four wins and one loss.

England, on the other hand, had to beat Sri Lanka to secure their place in the final four of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Jos Buttler-led side ended on the same points as Australia (7 points,) but they had a net run rate of +0.473 compared to Australia's -0.173 which helped them edge out the defending champions. Ahead of the all-important clash, we take a look at India vs England live streaming details.

What time will the India vs England, T20 WC 2022 semi-final begin?

The India vs England second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will begin at 1:30 PM IST on November 10, Thursday.

Which stadium will host India vs England T20 WC 2022 semi-final?

The second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs England, T20 WC 2022 semi-final?

Fans wanting to enjoy the ball-by-ball coverage of India vs England second semi-final can do so by tuning in to Star Sports. Network

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England, T20 WC 2022 semi-final?

India vs England live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and mobile application.

T20 WC 2022 semi-final: India vs England probable playing XI

India's probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England's predicted playing XI: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan/Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/ Chris Jordan