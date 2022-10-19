India Vs New Zealand: 3 Talking Points Ahead Of Men In Blue's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

After winning the opening T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia, Team India will look to make it two out of two wins when they take face New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. IST and will be played at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. This is the final chance for both teams to find the right combinations and also work on any issues before their T20 World Cup opening matches.

Mohamamad Shami's fiery return to form

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out from the T20 World Cup due to injury, Team India's major concern was about restricting the run flow in the death overs. However, Mohammad Shami's performance in the first warm-up match against Australia comes as a huge relief for Rohit Sharma. Shami bowled just one over in which he defended 10 runs and picked up three wickets. The veteran pacer might get a chance to bowl with the new ball against New Zealand.

Will Rohit rest Suryakumar Yadav?

Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life and his recent performance against Australia in the warm-up fixture was nothing less than exceptional. He has been playing continuous cricket for the past few months and with the blockbuster match against Pakistan coming up, Rohit Sharma will look to give him a break and try out other players from the bench.

Rohit Sharma and Harshal Patel's final chance to regain form

Harshal Patel's form after coming back from injury has not been great. He has been leaking runs and has not picked up enough wickets either. The match against New Zealand will be his final chance to find the form and rhythm or face the risk of fighting for his spot with Shami if he is fit and firing before the Pakistan clash. Rohit Sharma has been struggling to get runs for quite some time now. Before the T20 World Cup campaign gets underway on Sunday, he will be hoping to give himself a bit of time in the middle before unleashing himself on the opposition bowlers.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Backup players: Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.