The Indian cricket team is all set to face New Zealand in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The Rohit Sharma-led India heads into the match on the back of the six-run win over the defending champions in their previous warm-up match. The Men In Blue reached 186/7 in the first innings, courtesy of KL Rahul’s 57 off 33 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 50 off 33, before Mohammed Shami’s 3/4 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 2/20 in the second innings, restricted Australia to 180/10 in 20 overs.

On the other hand, New Zealand head into the game after suffering a nine-wicket loss against South Africa in their previous warm-up game. The Kane Williamson-led team was bowled out on 98 runs in the first innings, as South Africa chased the target down in just 11.2 overs. While New Zealand begin their Super 12 campaign on October 22 with the clash against Australia, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their campaign opener on October 23. Here’s how to watch live action from the warm-up match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Where is the India vs New Zealand, T20 WC warm-up match being held?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be played at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

When will the India vs New Zealand, T20 WC warm-up match begin?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs NZ, T20 WC warm-up match?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup warm-up match live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NZ, T20 WC warm-up match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup warm-up match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allan, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.