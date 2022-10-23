India Vs Pakistan: Netizens Spot 'child-like' Celebrations Of 73-year-old Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar caught the eyes of fans after he was spotted pulling off child-like celebrations despite being 73-year-old. Gavaskar could not hide his emotions of jubilation after former Indian captain Virat Kohli guided the side over the line with a stunning unbeaten knock of 82 runs off just 53 deliveries.

Gavaskar ecstatic after India's win over Pakistan

As seen in the video below, Sunil Gavaskar was left ecstatic after Team India managed to beat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling nail-biting encounter, one that is likely to be remembered for years to come. The 73-year-old was seen joyfully jumping alongside former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

The celebration by Sunil Gavaskar is gold. pic.twitter.com/5RkFtEJ1nx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

The celebration from Sunil Gavaskar says all about the victory. pic.twitter.com/extYFPA4au — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

Look at the child like joy of Sunil gavaskar. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/FIT1IJSs40 — Cārvāka Rishi 🇮🇳 (@Rishisharmait) October 23, 2022

Kohli guides India to staggering win from jaws of defeat

Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup 2022 game that unfolded at the MCG amphitheatre' which was packed with 90,000 boisterous fans on Sunday.

King Kohli, as his fans call him, conjured up a magical and memorable 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 runs which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31 runs for the loss of four wickets. Hardik Pandya, the most important cog in India's T20 wheel, struck 40 runs off 37 balls in a partnership of 113 runs.

His ability to win matches for India coming under the scanner due to a prolonged lean patch, Kohli sang the perfect redemption song on the grandest stage. It started in the 19th over when he sent one from Haris Rauf on his hunches and pulled off two back-to-back sixes. Cricket indeed is a leveller as Rauf, after 22 splendid deliveries bowled two bad ones and it changed the complexion of the game.

With 16 needed off the last six balls, Pandya holed out off Mohammed Nawaz's bowling and with the rule of crossover non-existent, Dinesh Karthik faced his first delivery and took a single. With 14 needed off three balls, Nawaz’s juicy full-toss was dispatched for a six over square leg and it was called a no-ball after deliberation by on-field umpires.

Nawaz, the hero of Pakistan's Super 4 victory in the Asia Cup 2022, by then had lost his nerves. After Karthik was stumped by an alert Mohammed Rizwan, Nawaz bowled a wide and Ravichandran Ashwin finished the match by scoring the winning runs off the final ball of the innings.

(Inputs from PTI)