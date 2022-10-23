India Vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh Expresses Dissatisfaction With 'drop Catch' By R Ashwin

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was left disappointed after R Ashwin seemingly dropped a catch. The 36-year-old made his best attempts to get to the ball but was unable to get his fingertips underneath it completely. As a result of the missed opportunity, Yuvraj reminded Ashwin that catches win matches.

Yuvraj Singh unhappy with R Ashwin

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "I guess the drop catch by R Ashwin has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan! Catches win matches!! Hopefully india can pull it back!! Come on lads." Some fans were unhappy with Yuvraj's remarks as they pointed out that Ashwin did not drop a catch.

I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads 🤛 #PakVsInd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

Are we watching different match? I didn't see Ashwin dropping the catch! Did anyone else? https://t.co/5KDLS6JnOT — aby (@ondriive) October 23, 2022

It's not a drop but still..🤡🤡🤡https://t.co/MGOwjlBpFf — Ruskkkk (@Ruskkkkkkkkk) October 23, 2022

Dropped catch ? What yaar he tried it piched before — Ramesh kanna (@rameshkmech95) October 23, 2022

IND vs PAK live score: India need 55 more runs to win

After 17.3 overs, Team India have scored 123 runs for the loss of four wickets, with former captain Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya still at the crease. Kohli has scored 56 runs off 45 deliveries, while Pandya has scored 37 runs off 32 balls. They still require 37 more runs to win from the last 2.3 overs at a required run rate of 15.43.

As for Pakistan's innings, India managed to restrict them for 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding first spell as he ended with outstanding figures of 3/32. Hardik Pandya gave him good support from the other end by ending with brilliant figures of 3/30. When it comes to Pakistan's batting, Iftikhar Ahmed was the sole batsman who looked in good touch as he smacked 51 runs off just 34 deliveries.