India's Predicted XI Vs England: Will Rishabh Pant Get To Play T20 World Cup Semi-final?

In the clash of the heavyweights, Team India is set to play England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 10. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval and the Men in Blue will start as favourites. England will be no pushovers with skipper Jos Buttler stating in the pre-match press conference that his team will try to prevent a India vs Pakistan final. Ahead of the all-important clash, we take a look at India's probable XI against England.

T20 World Cup: Team India's probable XI against England

Coming to the opening slots, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will have the responsibility to give the team a solid start during the powerplay against England. After a struggling start to the campaign, the former roared back to form with back-to-back half-centuries in the previous two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. With the vice-captain of the team finally allowing his bat to do all the talking, the pressure is off skipper Rohit Sharma's shoulder. The captain is due for a big score in this edition of the T20 World Cup. In the all-important India vs England semi-final clash, fans will be praying for the skipper to deliver a big score

Coming to the middle order, Team India has in-form Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to pull them out of a crisis if the openers fail to deliver. Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup and his numbers in Adelaide are also encouraging. Fans will be eagerly waiting for yet another 'Virat Kohli special' in the semi-final match. Besides Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav has entertained the fans with his innovative batting.

Not only is Suryakumar Yadav the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, but he has also claimed the top spot in the ICC rankings on the back of some explosive knocks in the Super 12 stage. He is arguably India's best batter in the format and holds the key in their pursuit of a first ICC title since 2013.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, the wicketkeeping slot was a hot topic of discussion. However, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik got the nod over Rishabh Pant for the majority of matches. However, with the shorter square boundaries in Adelaide and Rishabh Pant's impressive record against England, the southpaw might get the nod ahead of Karthik. Pant appeared in his first match of the tournament, in the last match of the Super 12 stage against Zimbabwe. Team India could retain the southpaw again as Karthik has not been able to create an impact in the tournament so far with a highest score of 7. His impressive record against England, shorter boundaries at Adelaide and a left-hander in the line-up could be other factors that work in his favour.

Coming to the all-rounders, Hardik Pandya is certain to start the match, but there will be expectations from him will be to deliver with the bat in such a big match. Apart from the valuable innings against Pakistan, his performance with the bat has not been overwhelming. Not only Hardik, but Axar Patel has been unable to create much impact with either the bat or ball. With Yuzvendra Chahal waiting in the wings, he could lose his place in the playing XI if the team decides to go with a wrist spinner. Ravichandran Ashwin is unlikely to lose his spot, considering that he adds depth to the batting lineup. The veteran spinner has also put his head up for the Men in Blue in decisive moments in the tournament.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have done really well so far in the T20 World Cup. Veteran Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has managed to strangle the flow of runs during powerplays in all matches he has played so far, except for the encounter against Bangladesh. He will have the responsibility to keep English skipper Jos Buttler silent during the first six overs. Judging by the battle between the two, it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar who holds the edge having dismissed him five times in T20Is.

Mohammed Shami, who was drafted in place of Jasprit Bumrah, has also not disappointed either. The pacer has chipped in with crucial wickets for Team India when brought into the attack. Youngster Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal in the tournament picking up a total of ten wickets in the Super 12 stage. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the youngster has put his hand up and performed well for the team. His partnership with Bhuvneshwar with the new ball will be key to stopping Jos Buttler at the start of the innings.