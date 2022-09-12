The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the team with KL Rahul as his deputy. Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar have been kept as standby players. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November.

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's 15-man squad

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

T20 World Cup 2022: Bumrah and Harshal return

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.

The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will travel Down Under.

The other three reserve players are Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and seamer Deepak Chahar.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

T20 World Cup 2022: India face Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches

India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.

