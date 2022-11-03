India's Throwdown Expert Hailed As 'hero' For Incredible Game Awareness Vs Bangladesh

India on Wednesday locked horns against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (D/L method) to once again put themselves ahead in the race for a semi-final spot. India are now at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points in four matches. During Bangladesh's innings, the match was halted due to rain and when it resumed, the outfield was quite wet and there was a possibility of players slipping.

Netizens notice India's throwdown expert's big contribution

To negate the effect, India's throwdown expert Raghu was seen running around the boundary line with a brush to clean the shoes of Indian players so that they don't slip and fall while fielding in the outfield. Netizens are lauding Raghu for his amazing game awareness and his selfless act. Here's how social media users are reacting to Raghu's gesture during the game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Off field hero of Indian team.👏



He is India's sidearm thrower Raghu who is running around the ground with a brush in hand to clean the shoes of Indian players to avoid the possibility of them sleeping.#T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli𓃵 #Rain #KLRahul𓃵 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/d3BdJkHn5M — Rajan Rai (@RajanRa05092776) November 2, 2022

Special mention to Team India's throwdown expert Raghu..



He was at the boundary line and making sure he brushed the shoes of the fielders time to time to ensure they don't slip...



Respect for the unsung hero 🙌🙌🇮🇳♥️ — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) November 2, 2022

Also, Raghu on the boundary running around with a brush to clean players’ shoes. 👏👏 Thoughtful and such a well oiled team this team India 🤩 — A (@flakyflak1) November 2, 2022

India vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first at Adelaide Oval. Batting first, India posted a total of 184/6 on the back of an amazing knock from Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, including eight boundaries and one six. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with 50 and 30 runs, respectively. Hasan Mahmud picked three wickets for Bangladesh, while Shakib Al Hasan scalped two to his name.

Bangladesh started the second innings with a bang as they scored 66 runs for no loss in the first seven overs before the rain started pouring down in Adelaide. Litton Das played an incredible knock as he scored 59 off those 66 runs for his team before rain stopped the play. His knock included seven fours and three sixes. Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of the D/L par when the rain began. They were in a comfortable position to win the match.

When the play resumed, Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151 runs to chase in 16 overs. India made a stunning comeback to restrict Bangladesh to 145/6 in 16 overs. Some good catches and mind-boggling fielding ensured a victory for India. Bowlers also bowled well after coming back from the rain break. Kohli was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock, which helped India post 184 in the first innings.

