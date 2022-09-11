Injured Duo Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Available For Selection In T20 World Cup: Report

The absence of Jaspit Bumrah and Harshal Patel hurt Team India as they failed to defend their continental glory in UAE. While Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to back injury, Harshal Patel sustained a critical rib injury. In the absence of the experienced duo, young bowlers were given a chance to prove their prowess in the tournament. Even though the youngsters performed well, the team lacked depth in its death overs in absence of both pacers. The duo have been recovering from their respective injuries at the national cricket academy as the latest reports suggest both the pacers are set to be back for selection for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia after clearing their fitness.

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel to be available for ICC men's T20 World Cup

According to a report by Insidesport, both Bumrah and Patel cleared their respective fitness tests and the medical staff at NCA were satisfied with their progress. As per the report, the fitness of Harshal and Bumrah will be put to test during the upcoming series against Australia and South Africa.

Team India selection for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

As per several reports, the BCCI could pick the T20 World Cup squad either on September 15 or 16. With Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah back in the reckoning, a couple of youngsters are likely to make way. The Asia Cup team had three genuine pacers in form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. Among the three, Avesh Khan might make way for Jasprit Bumrah. Youngster Ravi Bishnoi, who had a good Asia Cup campaign, is also likely to be dropped.

Since the conditions in Australia assist pacers better, the Indian selectors will look to fill up the squad with more pacers. Besides Bumrah and Harshal, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and youngster Arshdeep Singh are in the line to travel to Australia. However, for the fifth pacer’s slot, the fight will be between Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar and it will be interesting to see who will get picked by the selectors.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, after suffering a knee injury, is likely to miss the bus to Australia. In Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel is likely to retain his spot. Deepak Hooda has also flourished in this format and it remains to see if he bags a spot in the team. Another headache would be to take calls on Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. With both wicket-keepers fighting for a place in the team, the decision now lies in the hands of the captain and coach.