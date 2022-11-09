Is Rohit Sharma Fit To Play Against England In T20 WC Semis? Skipper Answers

Team India cruised through the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 and are set to face England in the second semi-final of the tournament. However, in the build-up to the big match, the men in blue suffered a major injury scare after skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the hand during the practice session. The India vs England T20 WC 2022 semifinal match is scheduled to be played at Adelaide, Oval on November 10th and ahead of the match, Rohit provided an update on his injury.

T20 World Cup 2022: Will Rohit Sharma take the field against England?

As per the PTI report, Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from India's throw-down specialist S Raghu during net session when a short ball hit his right forearm. He then hurriedly left the nets in deep pain. He left the session midway, with a big ice pack being tied to his right arm as he looked in pain even while watching the training from a distance. While there was no clear update on the extent of Rohit Sharma injury, the team India skipper himself has provided an update on his injury during the pre-match press conference.

Speaking to reporters ahead of India vs England semi-final match Rohit Sharma said, "I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now." The news comes as a huge relief for Team India as they look to win their second T20 World title having won the inaugural edition under former skipper MS Dhoni.

A look at Rohit Sharma's performance at T20 World Cup 2022

Speaking of form, Rohit Sharma has struggled with his form in the ongoing edition of T20 World Cup. Leaving aside the 53-run knock against the Netherlands, the 'hitman' has not had the best of the tournament and has failed to make a significant contribution with the bat so far. In five matches, the skipper has scored a total of 89 runs with a dismal average of 17.80 along with a strike rate of 109.87. The Men in Blue will be hoping for their star opener to fire in an all-important India vs England semi-final and guide them to the Final.