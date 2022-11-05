'Just Because I Don't Like Doesn't Mean..': R Ashwin Speaks Out On Running Out Non-striker

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin addressed media personnel ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 12 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 where he shed his views on running out batsmen at the non-striker's end. Running out a batsman at the non-striker's end has become the most talked about point in the cricket world, ever since India women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed England’s Charlie Dean at the Lords after catching the non-striker backing up too far.

Having used the mode of dismissal himself on multiple occasions, Ashwin said even he wouldn’t like to get out like that. It is pertinent to mention that running out the non-striker when they back up too far from the crease before the bowl has been bowled is regarded as a legal delivery. The ICC recently moved the mode of dismissal from the 'unfair play' section to the run-out category.

‘I would also not like to get out like that’: R Ashwin on mankading

Meanwhile, during the pre-match press conference, Ashwin was questioned about the same and he came up with a brilliant explanation. "Honestly, I would also not like to get out like that. Just because I don't like doesn't mean I cannot get out like that. Nobody likes getting out, I do not like being knicked off, bowled, LBW, run-out. Likewise, I would also not like to get run-out at the non-striker's end,” he said.

Ashwin made headlines during the IPL 2019 season when he dismissed Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end by running him out after pulling out of his delivery. However, this was not the first time Ashwin had used the trick. Previously in 2012, he used the mode of dismissal against Sri Lanka in an ODI game.

When Ashwin avoided ‘mankading’ David Miller in India vs South Africa at T20 WC

The 36-year-old off-spinner was seen stopping midway through his run-up during the India vs South Africa Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 30. He stopped and was about to dismiss David Miller at the non-striker’s end. The video of the incident was shared by ICC on their official Instagram handle. In the meantime, Team India will face Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday.