New Zealand lost to Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated the Kiwis by 7 wickets to reach the final of the tournament. Meanwhile, this is not the first time the New Zealand cricket team has choked in the knockout stage of an ICC event. The Black Caps have to date lost 11 semifinals and four finals of ICC tournaments, including the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Here's a complete analysis of the New Zealand team's performance in ICC events.

ICC Cricket World Cup: New Zealand's record at a glance

World Cup 1975: lost to West Indies in semis

World Cup 1979: lost to England in semis

World Cup 1992: lost to Pakistan in semis

World Cup 1999: lost to Pakistan in semis

World Cup 2007: lost to Sri Lanka in semis

World Cup 2011: lost to Sri Lanka in semis

World Cup 2015: lost to Australia in final

World Cup 2019: lost to England in final

New Zealand did not qualify for the semifinal stage of the 1983, 1987, 1996, and 2003 editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup: New Zealand's record at a glance

T20 World Cup 2007: lost to Pakistan in semis

T20 World Cup 2016: lost to England in semis

T20 World Cup 2021: lost to Australia in final

T20 World Cup 2022: lost to Pakistan in semis

New Zealand did not qualify for the semis of 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2014 editions of the T20 World Cup.

ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand's record at a glance

Champions Trophy 2000: beat India in final

Champions Trophy 2006: lost to Australia in semis

Champions Trophy 2009: lost to Australia in final

New Zealand did not qualify for the semi-final stage of the 1998, 2002, 2004, 2013, and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022

Batting first, the Kiwis posted 152/4 in 20 overs courtesy of an unbeaten 53-run knock from Daryl Mitchell. Kane Williamson also contributed with 46 off 42 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, which picked two wickets for 24 runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the total in 19.1 overs. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batted beautifully to forge an unbeaten 100-run partnership. The duo was dismissed for 53 and 57 runs, respectively. Mohammad Haris then scored 30 off 26 balls to take Pakistan closer to a win. Pakistan eventually won by 7 wickets with 5 balls remaining. Rizwan was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting performance.

