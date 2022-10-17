KL Rahul Fumes After Cracking Bat While Unleashing Array Of Attractive Stroke Play: Watch

Team India warmed up for the T20 World Cup campaign with a narrow 6-run victory over defending champions Australia in their first warm-up fixture of the tournament.

Opener KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav both scored a half-century, while Mohammed Shami marked his comeback into the team with a three-wicket haul in the match. The match also witnessed India opener KL Rahul losing his cool after the sound of a crack on his bat.

India vs Australia: KL Rahul uses cuss word after breaking his bat

KL Rahul got the team off to a flying start as he went after Australian bowlers right from word go. The incident of KL Rahul using the cuss word happened in the 4th over of the innings. Rahul smashed Marcus Stoinis for a six and boundary during the third and fourth ball of the over. He once again tried to smash the back of the length delivery towards the onside but was unable to make a clean connection after the sound of crack appeared to have come from the bat. He then raised his hand toward the dressing room asking for a change in the bat.

T20 WC 2022: Ind vs Aus T20 warm-up game highlights

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up 78 run stand for the opening wicket with Rahul scoring most of the runs. Rahul was the first to go dismissed by Maxwell. Rohit's struggle with consistency continued as he could only score 15 runs before being dismissed by Aston Agar. Virat Kohli smashed 19 runs off 13 balls before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc, while Hardik Pandya could only score 2 runs. Suryakumar Yadav continued to impress with the bat as he registered yet another half-century which helped Team India post 186 runs on board.

Australia started their chase strongly with openers Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch sharing 64 run stand for the opening wicket. Marsh was the first one to be dismissed after being clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Steve Smith had a brief stay at the crease before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 12 runs. Skipper Aaron Finch not only completed his half-century but also put together a fine partnership with Glenn Maxwell. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the breakthrough dismissing Maxwell for 23 runs, while Harshal Patel accounted for Finch's wicket. After the partnership was broken it was one-way traffic with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik inflicting two run outs, while Mohammed Shami cleaned up the tail to help the team cross the finish line.