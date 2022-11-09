Know Why New Zealand Are Ahead Of Pakistan In The Race For Final T20 World Cup 2022 Spot

The semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is here and first up will be New Zealand vs Pakistan match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9. The Black Caps head into the semi-final as table toppers from Group 1. The Kane Williamson-led team lost just one match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup tournament so far. Ahead of the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 WC 2022 semi-final encounter, we take a look at why the Black Caps hold upper hand over their Asian counterparts in teh competition.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: How have the duo fared in this edition of World Cup?

Coming to their performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand won three out of five matches played in total, lost once while one match was abandoned due to rain. The only loss for the Kiwis came against England in the Super 12 round while their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. They won all their matches against Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be thanking their stars who helped them qualify for the semi-final stage of the tournament. Having started the campaign with two straight losses against India and Zimbabwe, the Men in Green bounced back to win their next three matches. The Babar Azam-led team reached the final four after South Africa lost to the Netherlands in their final match of the Super 12 campaign.

What is New Zealand's record in Sydney?

The Kiwis have played more matches at this venue compared to Pakistan. The semi-final match will be the fifth T20I for New Zealand at the SCG. Looking at the records, they have won and lost two each over the years. The confidence of Black Caps will be high considering that they won both their matches at the same venue in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The New Zealand team beat Australia by 89 runs in their first match. The match against Sri Lanka saw them coming out victorious by 65 runs. While the match against Pakistan is expected to be a close contest going by the recent form, New Zealand surely holds and edge over their rivals