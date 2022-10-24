'Log Patake Phodte Hai Yeh Padosi...': Harbhajan Singh And Sehwag Aim Dig At Pakistan

Team India began their T20 World Cup campaign on a fantastic note beating arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23. Banking on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock, Team India edged Pakistan by 4 wickets to pick up two points on offer. The win on Sunday was also revenge for the loss they suffered at the hands of Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

While Indian fans celebrated the victory in style ahead of Diwali celebrations, the loss was pretty hard to swallow for Pakistani supporters especially when the team was in a winning position. Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag took a dig at the Pakistan team with their comments in a hilarious video.

India vs Pakistan: Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at Pakistan with a hilarious video

Sehwag is known for his hilarious sense of humour and on Sunday, the former team India opener shared a video of a Pakistani fan angrily breaking his TV with his laptop after Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs. He captioned the image, "Relax Padosi, it’s only a game. Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV phod rahe hain . Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor".

Relax Padosi , it’s only a game.

Hamaare yahan Deepawali hai toh pataakhe phod rahe hain aur aap bevajah TV 📺 phod rahe hain 🤣.



Nahin yaar, TV ka kya kasoor. pic.twitter.com/AvVL4fOmny — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Another former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared Virender Sehwag's tweet on his social media handle and wrote, "Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi TV phodte hai".

Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wi5wSiF6I1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Highlights of Virat Kohli's heroics in the final over

Babar Azam decided to bring Mohammad Nawaz for the final over with the match very much in their grasp. The over started with India losing their fifth wicket after Pandya handed a catch to Azam after scoring 40 runs. Dinesh Karthik took a single on his first ball before Kohli stole a double on the next ball. The 33-year-old then hit the waist-high full toss for a six which ended up being declared no-ball.

After giving away a wide on the free-hit delivery, Nawaz bowled Kohli, but the ball raced toward the third-man boundary. India were awarded three byes on the fourth delivery before Karthik got dismissed in the fifth ball. When Ashwin entered the field India needed two runs in one ball to secure the win. The veteran player displayed his smartness by leaving the ball down the leg side on his first ball. With only one run needed to win off the final ball of the match, Ashwin hit the ball over the covers to take the team to victory.