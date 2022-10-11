Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has revealed his thoughts on the Australian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Clarke recently made an appearance on the Big Sports Breakfast and doubled down on the Australian cricket selectors for playing around their playing XI since returning from India. Clarke particularly focused on his former teammate Steve Smith and said Smith posses the ability to finish the coveted tournament as the highest run scorer if given a chance at the top.

Clarke names one mistake Australia selectors have made

Smith said Australia gave chances to Cameron Green in the opening slot against Aaron Finch and slammed them for not giving enough chances to the veteran batter. As reported by Fox Sports, Clarke said, “They’ve made a mistake in not picking Cameron Green. It’s as simple as that. My only concern is they’ve been giving Cameron Green every opportunity, I don’t know why they haven’t given Steve Smith that opportunity”.

The former skipper said Smith can even open the batting in the shortest format. “He’s in the squad, he’s a big chance of playing in this World Cup so surely you need him batting, making runs (and) in form, at this stage Cameron Green’s not in the World Cup. That’s what has been a little strange,” Clarke added.

Michael Clarke's big prediction about Steve Smith

Smith started the home season with big runs against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, which also included a century. He scored 35 runs off 24 balls in the 1st T20I against India but is yet to cross the 20-run mark in the last three games he has played. Lack of runs resulted in his exit from the playing XI during the 1st T20I against West Indies last week. Skipper Aaron Finch also left him out of the XI for the T20I against England.

Clarke continued to slam the team management for mistreating Smith citing that he is more of a traditional batter, who is surrounded by big-hitting all-rounders. “Like, they took Steve Smith to Western Australia. Flew him to Perth to make him 12th man - that’s not right. And don’t tell me Steve Smith has to bat No.3 or No.4. If he opens the batting, he will be the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He’s still that good a player,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast. Australia will kick off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with the match against New Zealand on October 22.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.