Mohammad Nabi Steps Down As Afghanistan Captain, Reveals Issues With Selection Committee

In the latest cricketing news, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the side after a mediocre T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. Under his leadership, Afghanistan failed to win a single match and finished last in their group with just two points (2 no results). Nabi said he was stepping down as the Afghanistan captain because the 'selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.'

Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain

Mohammad Nabi wrote an emotional post on November 4 to announce his decision to step down as the Afghanistan captain. His post read,

"Dear Compatriots and Cricket Lovers! AoA; Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not we nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of the matches. For the last year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want or need for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications for the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for rny country when the management & team need me. I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan."

