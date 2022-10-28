Netizens Expose 'hypocrisy' As Australia Lets Wade Play On With Covid Despite Djokovic Ban

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday and became the second Aussie cricketer after Adam Zampa to test positive. In an announcement about the same, cricket.com.au revealed, Wade might still represent Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match against England on Friday. “Wade is believed to be suffering only minor symptoms and, unless his condition deteriorates, is still expected to feature in Friday's high-stakes match against England at the MCG,” the announcement read.

Meanwhile, the global sports community was unimpressed with the fact that Wade is set to play for the national team despite testing positive for the virus. Sports enthusiasts on social media have pointed out the country’s ‘hypocrisy’ for allowing Wade to play while comparing it to the ban on Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic. Earlier this year, Djokovic was barred to participate in the Australia Open and was deported from the country due to his unvaccinated status.

Reactions to the possibility of Matthew Wade playing despite testing positive for Covid-19

“It's never about health, it's always about compliance,” a Twitter user said while reacting to the development. At the same time, another user wrote, “Matthew Wade should be deported just like Djokovic! Oh and we are calling it flu again btw”. Meanwhile, another user quoted a report which read, “As today’s scenes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will highlight, it is one rule for Wade and quite another for Djokovic, the nation’s convenient pariah.”

Matthew Wade has Covid with symptoms yet he is allowed and expected to play for Australia in their match v England today.



Djokovic was detained, deported and banned from entering Australia for 3 years as he was unvaccinated and Australians didn't want him to transmit Covid. https://t.co/CmpJLRiV2x — Pavvy G (@pavyg) October 28, 2022

'As today’s scenes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will highlight, it is one rule for Wade and quite another for Djokovic, the nation’s convenient pariah.'



Oliver Brown is the London Telegraph’s chief sports writer. 👍 — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) October 28, 2022

It's never about health, it's always about compliance. — Tom Zhang (张拓木) (@massbless) October 28, 2022

Matthew Wade should be deported just like Djokovic!



Oh and we are calling it flu again btw — ℏ₿@rries™ ◢ ◤ (@real_barries) October 27, 2022

Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in 2022 Birmingham CWG despite being Covid-19 positive

It is pertinent to mention that if Wade plays on Friday, it will be the second time that an Aussie player will be allowed to play despite testing positive. Earlier during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Australia women’s allrounder Tahila McGrath tested positive for the virus and was still allowed to play in the gold medal match against India. The recent events have highlighted Australia’s dual stance on the pandemic, amid the country's stance on five years of jail time last year for their own citizens, if they returned home from India.

On the other hand, Djokovic still remains uncertain about his participation at next year’s Australian Open, where he will be eyeing his 10th title. His deportation from the country meant he was banned from visiting the country for three years. As per the Brisbane Times, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews spoke about the matter and spoke about Djokovic’s hope for clemency. “It would be a slap in the face for those people in Australia who did the right thing if Djokovic were allowed back into the country, simply because he is a high-ranking tennis player with many millions of dollars,” Andrews said.