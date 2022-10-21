The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is currently taking place in Australia. A total of 16 teams are participating in the competition to fight for the ultimate glory in the shortest format. The main event of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 22 with a game between defending champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand. India will kickstart its campaign with a big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has flown to Australia to support her husband and Team India in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. Dhanashree took to her official Instagram handle to post an in-flight picture, announcing that she was travelling to Australia to support Chahal and his team in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, netizens have spotted a striking similarity between Dhanashree and Urvashi Rautela's recent Instagram post about her travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

"My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India," Dhanashree wrote in the caption of her post. Urvashi had recently shared a picture on Instagram, where she also wrote a similar caption to announce her travel plans for Australia. Urvashi, however, changed the caption of her post after receiving criticism from Indian cricket fans, who targeted her for suggesting she was to Australia there for Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi Rautela has reached Australia 🫥. pic.twitter.com/eymztjECj6 — Cricket🏏 Lover (@CricCrazyV) October 9, 2022

Feud between Urvashi and Pant

Urvashi in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama had said that a person named "Mr. RP" had waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby in order to meet her. When Urvashi saw 16–17 missed calls, she explained that she had been sleeping the entire time and promised him to meet later in Mumbai.

Pant attacked Urvashi in an Instagram story that he later removed without addressing her directly by name. "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” Pant wrote. He also used hashtags like 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' in the story.

Image: Instagram/Dhanashree/Urvashi