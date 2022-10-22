New Zealand Script Unique Record With Most Runs In 1st Over Vs Australia In T20 WC History

The New Zealand cricket team on Sunday broke the record for scoring most runs in the first over against Australia in T20 World Cup history. The Kiwis scored 14 runs off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the first over of their ongoing T20 World Cup match against Australia. New Zealand opener Finn Allen scored the runs by hitting two boundaries and one maximum in the over. This is the most number of runs Australia have conceded in the first over of a T20 World Cup match.

Prior to Starc conceding 14 runs on Saturday, former Australian bowler Dirk Nannes held the record for leaking the most runs in the first over for Australia in a T20 World Cup match. Nannes gave away 12 runs in the first over of a T20 World Cup match against West Indies in 2010. Before Nannes, Brett Lee held the record for conceding the most runs in the first over for Australia in a T20 World Cup match. Lee had leaked 10 runs versus West Indies in the 2009 edition of the T20 World Cup.

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first, New Zealand scored 200/3 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting from Devon Conway and Finn Allen. While Conway remained unbeaten at 92 off 58 balls, Allen scored a quickfire 42 off just 16 balls to provide the Kiwis a solid start in the powerplay. Allen's innings was cut short by Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed him with a perfect yorker.

Kane Williamson scored 23 off 23 balls before he was removed by Adam Zampa. Glenn Phillips contributed with 12 off 10 balls before he was caught and bowled by Hazlewood. James Neesham remained unbeaten at 26 off 13 balls to help New Zealand reach the 200-run mark. The second innings of the game is currently underway with Australia already having lost three wickets in the powerplay.

Australia vs New Zealand: Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup