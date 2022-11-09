New Zealand Vs Pakistan Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Action In T20 WC Semi-final?

With the qualifiers and Super 12 stage done and dusted, the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has reached its penultimate round. New Zealand and England qualified for the semi-final from Group 1, while India and Pakistan made it through to the last four from Group 2. The first semi-final of the T20 WC 2022 will see New Zealand taking on Pakistan, which will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9. We look at New Zealand vs Pakistan weather report ahead of the big semi-final clash.

T20 World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport during New Zealand vs Pakistan?

With rain playing spoilsport during most of the matches, the semi-final matches will have a reserve day in place if the match stops due to rain. According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain taking place during the match resulting in both teams getting the chance to play their full quota of overs. Humidity will remain high during the match and The temperature at the beginning of the first semi-final is expected to go down as the game progresses.

T20 WC 2022: A look into New Zealand & Pakistan's journey in the tournament so far

Talking about the performance of the New Zealand team's performance at T20 WC 2022, the Kiwis reached the semi-finals after topping Group 1. New Zealand began their T20 World Cup campaign with a crushing 89-run win over Australia who was defending the crown in front of their fans. The Kane Williamson-led team also defeated Sri Lanka and Ireland, while their match against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain. The only defeat for the Black Caps in this tournament came against the England team at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Coming to Pakistan's performance in the tournament, the Babar Azam-led team started the campaign with a loss against arch-rivals India followed by a stunning loss to Zimbabwe. The Men in Green were on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament after two consecutive losses but managed to turn things around with three wins. Pakistan beat Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh in their final three matches. However, South Africa's loss at the hands of the Netherlands ensured that Babar Azam's team sneaked into the semi-finals.