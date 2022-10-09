'Of Course, It's A Big Setback': Shardul Thakur Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup 2022 Snub

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has stated that his exclusion from the T20 World Cup roster is "a big setback" for him. Shardul claimed to reporters that every player dreams to compete in the World Cup and help their nation win it but added that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and would be vying for a berth in the ODI World Cup squad next year. Shardul said that currently, his focus would be to do well in whatever matches he plays and make winning contributions for his team.

"Of course, it's a big setback. Every player dreams of playing in the World Cup, not just play, but win it as well. It's okay I'm not selected this time. But there's still a lot of cricket left and also there's the ODI World Cup next year. My focus will be to do well in whatever matches I play and make winning contributions," Shardul told reporters.

Shardul is currently part of the Indian squad that is playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa. Playing the first ODI on October 6, Shardul picked two wickets and scored some crucial runs with the bat. Shardul scored 33 off 31 balls to help India get closer to their target of 250 runs, however, he couldn't help the side complete the run chase. India lost the game by 9 runs.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma will serve as captain and KL Rahul will serve as his deputy in the 15-member squad that the BCCI has already unveiled for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Due to Ravindra Jadeja's absence owing to a knee injury, all-rounder Axar Patel has been selected for the team. Shardul did not get a call-up to replace Jadeja as he wouldn't have been a like-to-like replacement for the spin-bowling all-rounder. Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out of the World Cup. The BCCI is yet to name his replacement.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: BCCI