'One Of The Craziest Finishes': Twitter Erupts As India Overpowers Pakistan In World Cup

Virat Kohli smashed a cool and collected 82 runs off just 53 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries to get India over the line

In a nail biting encounter that kept the spectators on the edge of their seat, India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 in the T20 Cricket World Cup. India won the match on the final ball with R Ashwin keeping his nerves and scoring a single, when seven fielders were in the circle. 

Former India captain Virat Kohli smashed a cool and collected 82 runs off just 53 balls, while Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs off 36 deliveries to get India over the line. 

India wins a nail-biter

Earlier Pakistan posted a respectable target of 159 for India, after a shaky start to the innings. Iftikhar Ahmed's 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood's unbeaten 52 off 42 balls helped Pakistan to reach 159 after loosing the first two wickets early, in the fourth over with just 15 runs on the board. 

The Indian innings also had a disastrous start with a score of 31 for the loss of 4 wickets however the 113 run partnership between Pandya and Kohli helped India reach the target but not before the ups and downs of the last over, in which India required 16 runs. Finally, needing 2 runs from the last ball, India's R Ashwin kept his cool and lobbed the ball over mid-off. 

Twitter bursted with reactions praising the Indian cricket team for the heroic efforts:

