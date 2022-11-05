Last Updated:

'Over-reliant On Warner': Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Australia Knocked Out Of T20 WC

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
The Australian Cricket Team on Saturday was knocked out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match. This has opened the door for England to play in the semifinals of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 9. New Zealand are the other side from Group 1 to have already confirmed their place in the next stage of the marquee ICC event. 

Australia were not only the tournament's host but also the defending champions, having won the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Several former cricketers reacted to England's win over Sri Lanka and Australia getting knocked out

How cricket fraternity reacted to Australia getting knocked out of T20 WC

 

Australia's exit from the competition has sparked a meme fest on social media with people trolling the Aaron Finch-led side for failing to qualify for the semifinals despite being the host nation and playing in friendly conditions. Cricket fans also slammed the Australian side for playing subpar cricket throughout the competition.  

England vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match between England and Sri Lanka is concerned, the Jos Buttler-led side defeated the island nation by 4 wickets with 2 balls remaining. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a 67-run knock from Pathum Nissanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Mendis also contributed to the total with scores of 22 and 18 runs, respectively. Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England as he scalped three wickets to his name. 

In the second innings, England chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Alex Hales and Ben Stokes played brilliant knocks for their side as they scored 47 and an unbeaten 42 runs, respectively. Jos Buttler contributed with 28 off 23 balls at the top of the order. Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya de Silva picked two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Adil Rashid of England was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball. 

