'Over-reliant On Warner': Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Australia Knocked Out Of T20 WC

The Australian Cricket Team on Saturday was knocked out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match. This has opened the door for England to play in the semifinals of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on November 9. New Zealand are the other side from Group 1 to have already confirmed their place in the next stage of the marquee ICC event.

Australia were not only the tournament's host but also the defending champions, having won the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. Several former cricketers reacted to England's win over Sri Lanka and Australia getting knocked out.

How cricket fraternity reacted to Australia getting knocked out of T20 WC

Bugger… — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 5, 2022

I had thought Australia would be the most explosive team of the tournament. I thought there was something missing, and I can't put a finger on it, but they were a bit tepid. Maybe they are over-reliant on Warner, who is their talisman. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2022

I don’t think England have ever had a better cricketer at playing the pressure card with the Bat as well as @benstokes38 !!! #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 5, 2022

You beauties!! @englandcricket onto the semis we go! — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) November 5, 2022

England fans in last few overs of the match 😅 #ENGvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XhEf9cUK4X — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2022

Australia's exit from the competition has sparked a meme fest on social media with people trolling the Aaron Finch-led side for failing to qualify for the semifinals despite being the host nation and playing in friendly conditions. Cricket fans also slammed the Australian side for playing subpar cricket throughout the competition.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND WIN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



That was tense but they've done it! We're into the semi-finals of the World Cup 🎉🎉🎉



Goodbye Australia 👋#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ALyQSdQgI6 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 5, 2022

you’ll understand that PAIN now Australia! pic.twitter.com/sWiPkkTpuo — momina 🇵🇰 (@theobsessedbear) November 5, 2022

Australia out of the wc pic.twitter.com/jJzfrMAgJl — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) November 5, 2022

England win in Australia, knocking out Australia, with Australian umpires and Mike Hussey in their coaching staff. Good night Australia ❤️#T20WorldCup — kεz (@_kezx) November 5, 2022

Australia getting knocked out by England of all teams pic.twitter.com/WOyMOTGg1Y — ° (@anubhav__tweets) November 5, 2022

WE HAVE ENGLAND BOYS IN THE SEMI FINALS AND AUSTRALIA IS KNOCKED OUT OF THE WORLD CUP OMGGGG. pic.twitter.com/VntAT7uP9I — momina 🇵🇰 (@theobsessedbear) November 5, 2022

Ben Stokes against Australia



Scored his 1st Test 100 in Perth 2013



Took 6/36 in 4th Test to help England win Ashes 2015



Knocked Australia out of 2017 Champions Trophy



Denied Australia an Ashes win in England for first time in 18 years



Knocked Australia out of 2022 T20 WC pic.twitter.com/Al0b0vJCE0 — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) November 5, 2022

England vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match between England and Sri Lanka is concerned, the Jos Buttler-led side defeated the island nation by 4 wickets with 2 balls remaining. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 141/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a 67-run knock from Pathum Nissanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kusal Mendis also contributed to the total with scores of 22 and 18 runs, respectively. Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England as he scalped three wickets to his name.

In the second innings, England chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Alex Hales and Ben Stokes played brilliant knocks for their side as they scored 47 and an unbeaten 42 runs, respectively. Jos Buttler contributed with 28 off 23 balls at the top of the order. Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya de Silva picked two wickets each for Sri Lanka. Adil Rashid of England was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball.

