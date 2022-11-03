'Pakistan Needs A Crash Course On Rules': Mohammad Nawaz Involved In Strange Dismissal

Pakistan and South Africa are currently locking horns against each other in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth total of 185/9 in 20 overs courtesy of some power-packed knocks from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, who scored 51 and 52 runs, respectively. However, Pakistan also suffered several blows during their innings including a bizarre dismissal of Mohammad Nawaz.

Nawaz's strange dismissal

The incident occurred on the last delivery of the 13th over when Nawaz tried to sweep Shamsi. The ball struck Nawaz on his front pad following which Shamsi appealed and got the umpire to raise his finger in favour of South Africa. Nawaz walked off without reviewing the decision. Replays showed that Nawaz got an under-edge on the ball before it hit him on the front pad.

However, the confusion that saw Nawaz walking off the field without reviewing the decision stemmed from the fact that he was also run-out on the same delivery. After sweeping the ball against Shamsi, Nawaz took off for a single but was denied the run by his partner at the non-striker's end. As he was returning to his initial position, Lungi Ngidi affected a brilliant run out with a direct hit.

This could be the reason behind Nawaz not opting for a review as he must have thought that he was run out. Netizens took to social media to slam Nawaz for not taking DRS for the LBW decision because the rule states that whatever happens after the umpire has raised his finger is deemed null. The run-out by Ngidi happened after the umpire declared him out LBW. So, technically Nawaz could have taken a review and saved himself from dismissal but he didn't.

That has to be among the stranger dismissals I have seen. Can understand Nawaz not realising the umpire had given him out lbw but Iftikhar would have known. Or did he miss it too? A review would have saved the batter — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 3, 2022

The Pakistan team needs a crash course on rules. Nawaz walking off shows complete lack of awareness @TheRealPCB #PAKvsSA #T20WorldCup — SS (@Blackpearl1119) November 3, 2022

Ok back to the told rule book.



Big mistake from Nawaz there I think. If he had reviewed the LBW decision, which he wouldn't have been out because of an edge, ball would have been dead at the point of original decision. And the run out would not have counted.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/is7ywsXdUb — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) November 3, 2022

#PAKvSA

Mohammad Nawaz was not out. Given lbw of ball he edged should have opted for drs.

Cannot be runout after lbw decision given. Shows lack of cricketing literacy among pak players. — Saurabh Bahuguna46 (@bahuguna46) November 3, 2022

Mohammad Nawaz and Pakistan continue to be oblivious of cricketing rules what a stupid management these guys have importance of education should be spread more #CricketTwitter #ICCWorldCup2022 #PAKvsSA — Nakshatra Singh (@Nakshat) November 3, 2022

Pakistan currently have an upper hand in the game as they have already picked one South African wicket in the powerplay itself. Quinton de Kock has been dismissed by Shaheen Afridi for a duck. South Africa need 186 runs to win the match and keep themselves ahead in the race to qualify for the semi-finals. At the time of writing, South Africa are 16-1 in 2.3 overs.

Image: Twitter

