Pakistan PM Reacts To T20 WC 2022 Final Loss, Fans Troll 'what's The Score, Mr. Shehbaz?'

England on Sunday defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to win their second championship title in the shortest format of the game. England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets with 6 balls remaining as they chased down a low target of just 138 runs. After the match, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official Twitter handle to tell the Babar Azam-led side that the entire country was proud of the way they fought back with their great bowling performance.

"Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament," Shahbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter.

Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament. 👏 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

However, the tweet did not sit down well with Indian cricket fans, who turned to Shehbaz Sharif's account to troll him for his previous post. Earlier, Sharif had taken a jibe at India after the Men in Blue lost to England in the second semi-final of the World Cup. After England advanced to the final, Sharif wrote, "So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0," referring to India's 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan at last year's T20 World Cup. Here's how netizens are now trolling Sharif over his earlier tweet.

Aa gaya swaad.



Ab Karwa le bezaati...https://t.co/q9kTAZk5ND — Nirakar Sahoo🇮🇳 (@nirakar27) November 13, 2022

This is for you guys , with love from Adnan bhai 😂https://t.co/6Lcn9N1GAT — Being Indian (@bhaveshtaurian) November 13, 2022

खैरात मैं मिली चीझ, चलतीभी कितनी...



You know why Pakistan come to ICC trophy.... Just to loose against India..



Pakistan tried hard but they can't even make 169.. Which India made against England.



And last -



Zimbabwe se hare..... 😂😂🤣 — Ganesh Jadhav (@ganmax4cast) November 13, 2022

@iramizraja @CMShehbaz @shoaib100mph The most UNDESERVING team is #PakistanCricket team in the History of Cricket. Got into semis because of Netherlands win. Poor show from Pakistan team in the entire Worldcup. defeated by India again, then by Zimbabwe.

Luck doesn't always help! — Rajiv Mishra (@RajivMi15335345) November 13, 2022

Thats enough...🥱🥱🥱Boring kar diya mera sunday PAK team ne... pic.twitter.com/lJXLq2UnWF — yogesh sharma (@yogsharma09) November 13, 2022

Pakistan vs England: At a glance

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs thanks to some skillful bowling from England's pace attack. Sam Curran picked a three-wicket haul, while Chris Jordan scalped two wickets to his name. Ben Stokes also picked a wicket in the game. Adil Rashid picked two wickets as well. Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 38 off 28 balls. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 32 and 15 runs, respectively. Shadab Khan scored 20 off 14 balls. The rest of the Pakistan batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

In the second innings, Pakistan struck early to remove Alex Hales for 1 off 2 balls. He was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Phil Salt was the next batter to go with Pakistan bringing itself right back into the game. Jos Buttler scored 26 off 17 balls before he was dismissed in the final over of the powerplay by Haris Rauf. Ben Stokes, who remained unbeaten at 52 off 49 balls, forged two crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to take his team home. He finished the chase on the last ball of the penultimate over to help England win.

