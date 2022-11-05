R Ashwin Has Brilliant Reply To Ricky Ponting's 'India Haven't Been At Their Best' Remark

Star Team India spinner R Ashwin has given an outstanding reply to Ricky Ponting after the legendary Australian captain said that the Men in Blue had not been at their best so far in the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the 47-year-old did single out former Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the one individual who has been brilliant so far and added that if the Rohit Sharma-led side were to win the World Cup, they will need the 33-year-old to fire on all cylinders.

R Ashwin gives excellent reply to Ricky Ponting

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, R Ashwin said, "We had quite some close games. Yeah, Bangladesh, Pakistan, all these games went down to the wire. Look, I think in T20 cricket, to follow common cricket cliches, I hope it changes at some time. But I think even people watching the game, giving their expert opinions on the game are still learning the ropes. I would say (so) because the game is diverted by such small margins."

Other than the convincing win against the Netherlands, Team India have endured some tough battles even though they ended up on the winning side in most of them. The Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets despite requiring 48 runs to win off the last three overs thanks to a match-winning knock from Virat Kohli. A few matches after, they also defeated Bangladesh by just five runs

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli candidly opens up on his relationship with India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking of his side's performances, Ashwin added, "It will be unfair to say that a team has not stepped up, or a team is not looking at its best because it's on the day. As I said, it's on the day. How are you going to counter a plan that's delivered? How are you going to counter a bowler that's bowled a first good first over? It's then and there. You can't really say the team did not play good cricket or played wonderful cricket."

Team India will now face Zimbabwe in their last group-stage match on November 6 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a win set to guarantee them a place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The all-important clash will begin live at 1:30 PM IST.