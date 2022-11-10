Rahul Dravid Brilliantly Explains Why Indians Aren't Permitted To Play In Overseas Leagues

Following Team India's dismal performance against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals on November 10, questions were asked about the side's lack of experience playing in overseas conditions. After this question was raised, head coach Rahul Dravid explained why playing in overseas leagues would be a concern for Indian players.

Dravid explains why Indians aren't allowed to play overseas

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that one of the reasons behind England's domination in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final was due to the experience some of their players had of playing in Australia. Both England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have played in Australia's Big Bash League. Buttler has played for the Sydney Thunders while Hales has played for both the Melbourne Renegades and the Thunders.

When asked if Indians being permitted to play in the BBL perhaps would have benefitted them at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Dravid replied (as quoted by PTI), "I mean, sure, there’s no doubt about it the fact that England — a lot of their players have come here and played. In this tournament, it certainly showed. It’s tough."

Dravid then went on to explain why permitting Indians to play in overseas leagues is difficult. "I think it’s very difficult for Indian cricket because a lot of these tournaments happen right in the peak of our season. I think it’s a huge challenge for us. Yes, I think a lot of our boys maybe do miss out on the opportunities of playing in a lot of these leagues, but if you were to — it’s really up to the BCCI to make that decision," explained the Indian head coach.

The 49-year-old also warned that permitting Indians to play in overseas leagues could also mean that domestic competitions are severely impacted. "The thing is it’s (BBL) right in the middle of our season, and with the kind of demand, there would be for Indian players, if you allowed all of them to play in these leagues, we would not have a domestic cricket. Our domestic trophy, our Ranji trophy would be finished, and that would mean Test cricket would be finished," explained Dravid.