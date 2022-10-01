Rahul Dravid Provides Big Update On Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For T20 World Cup 2022

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday provided a major update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury ahead of the second T20I against South Africa. Dravid, while speaking to the press, said as of now Bumrah is not officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad but confirmed his exit from the ongoing series against the Proteas. Dravid stated that he hasn't gone deeply into the medical report of Bumrah and is relying on experts to tell him what is happening.

Dravid said that Bumrah has gone to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is being assessed by the BCCI's medical team. The former India captain said that until Bumrah is completely ruled out, he and the team will remain hopeful of his return. Dravid added that the extent of Bumrah's injury will be known in due course.

"So as of now, (Bumrah) officially has been ruled out, as you know, from this series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA. And we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. So, as of now officially he is only out of this series, but we'll see what happens over the next few days. And, and once we get some official confirmation, then we'll be able to share that," Dravid said ahead of the second T20I against South Africa.

"I honestly haven't gone deeply into the medical reports. I mean, I rely on the experts to tell me what is happening. He is being assessed. And we'll know in due course, whether he's what happens in the future. And obviously, till he is completely ruled out till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best not just for us as a team, but also just as individuals, we will always hope for the best for the remainder of the matches," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury

Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. He was ruled out of the first T20I against South Africa after being assessed by the BCCI's medical team. The BCCI on Thursday announced that Bumrah will not play the remainder of the matches against the Proteas and will be replaced by Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah had recently returned from an injury and was still working to find his rhythm back before being ruled out from the squad once again.

Image: BCCI

